First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 8,238 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $33,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $70.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

