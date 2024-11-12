First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,572. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $342.23 and a 52-week high of $444.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.19.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.