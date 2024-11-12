First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,608,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 259,657 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 114,383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.38. 33,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,961. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $116.02. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.86.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

