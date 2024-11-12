First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 1,884 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. 230,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,645. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

