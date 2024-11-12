First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 15,764 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.82. 67,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,561. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.