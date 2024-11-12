First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 74,971 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,971 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 216,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,941. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

