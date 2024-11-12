First National Trust Co Buys 12,592 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

