First National Trust Co Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,532,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after buying an additional 937,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

