First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWV stock opened at $343.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.56 and a twelve month high of $344.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.37.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.