First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.13.

First Solar Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,977,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,478,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

