First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,574,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

HISF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 1,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.