First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,574,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HISF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 1,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

