First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.12% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 611,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134,933 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

