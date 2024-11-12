First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 19,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

