First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 97.2% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 25,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,779. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 575.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

