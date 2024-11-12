First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3,428.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,467 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

