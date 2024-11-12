FLEX LNG’s (FLNG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.
FLEX LNG Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE FLNG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.83.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
