Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $251.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.78. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.30 and a fifty-two week high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.