Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the October 15th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Focus Graphite Trading Down 6.5 %
OTCMKTS FCSMF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. Focus Graphite has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
About Focus Graphite
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.