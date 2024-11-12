Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the October 15th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FCSMF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. Focus Graphite has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

