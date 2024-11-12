Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. 491,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,572. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $98.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.