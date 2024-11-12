Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Fossil Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 581,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

