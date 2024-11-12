FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $45.00 to $37.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $40.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 1,876,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,877. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 3.91.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.10). The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 135.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,708,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,171 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 139.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 574,042 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,268,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 386,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

