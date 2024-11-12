Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 2,274.5% in October

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a growth of 2,274.5% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.45.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.