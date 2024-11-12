Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 2,274.5% in October

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a growth of 2,274.5% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.45.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

