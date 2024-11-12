FY2024 EPS Estimates for Robert Half Cut by Zacks Research

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Robert Half in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Robert Half Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.