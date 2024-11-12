FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:ERE Issued By Desjardins

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

