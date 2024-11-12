Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.20 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.