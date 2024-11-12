Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Genpact alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on G

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact Announces Dividend

G opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. Genpact has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genpact by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genpact by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,236 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 284,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 122,993 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.