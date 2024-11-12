Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 46.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.
Global Ship Lease Price Performance
GSL stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.62. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
