Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ALTY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.