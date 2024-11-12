Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Up 295.8% in October

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 295.8% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAYS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

