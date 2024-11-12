Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 80.5% in October

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the October 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 250,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.