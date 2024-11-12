goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$207.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares lifted their target price on goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.89.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy Announces Dividend

GSY opened at C$177.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$180.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$121.33 and a 1-year high of C$206.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total value of C$846,000.00. Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

