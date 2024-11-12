Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Graco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 884,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.03 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

