GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $83.74. 2,286,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,828,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.58.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,343,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,518,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 409.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

