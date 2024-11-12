Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 20th

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 19th.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance
Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 31,096,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,039,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.