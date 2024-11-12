Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GDLC traded up 4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 40.45. 565,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,161. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of 12.27 and a 12-month high of 40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of 22.36.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile
