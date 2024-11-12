Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GDLC traded up 4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 40.45. 565,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,161. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of 12.27 and a 12-month high of 40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of 22.36.

Get Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund alerts:

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.