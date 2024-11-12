Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Short Interest Up 269.2% in October

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GEGGL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.4582 dividend. This is a boost from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

