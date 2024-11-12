Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.
Great Elm Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,107. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.00. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.
About Great Elm Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.