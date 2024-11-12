Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,107. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.00. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

