Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
