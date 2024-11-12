Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

About Great Portland Estates

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

