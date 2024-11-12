Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.95, but opened at $33.20. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 802 shares.
Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $585.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.42.
Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.
Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
