GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 48,103 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1,062.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in FormFactor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $63.63.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

