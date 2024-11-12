GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523,183 shares during the quarter. GoPro makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.66% of GoPro worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 316.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 19.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 55.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

