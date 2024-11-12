GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 56,299 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 477.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,299 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 304.7% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

