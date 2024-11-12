GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,304 shares during the period. Fresh Del Monte Produce makes up approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.26% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth about $1,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 225.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 112.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,107.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,226 shares of company stock worth $255,662. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.