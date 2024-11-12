GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 247.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.27% of Radware worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 7.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $561,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radware by 67.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,749,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Radware to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

