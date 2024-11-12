GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,816 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of HighPeak Energy worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,684,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 110,099 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 50,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. HighPeak Energy’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,959,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,066,822.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,206. Company insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

