GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 208,599 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 730.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,315.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $43,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,409.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,315.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,094 shares of company stock valued at $492,157. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

