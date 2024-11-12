GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 21,694 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.59% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,251,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,073,775 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

