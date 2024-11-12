GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of TR stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.18. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $223.89 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

