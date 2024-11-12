Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX) Insider Russell Davis Buys 500,000 Shares

Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX – Get Free Report) insider Russell Davis bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($12,500.00).

Russell Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Russell Davis acquired 1,255,987 shares of Hammer Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$48,983.49 ($32,225.98).

Hammer Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Hammer Metals

Hammer Metals Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral resources in Australia. It primarily explores for iron oxide, copper, cobalt, and gold deposits, as well as for molybdenum and rhenium ores. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Isa project that comprise Kalman, Overlander North and Overlander South, and Elaine deposits covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers within the Mount Isa mining district, as well as a 51% interest in the Jubilee deposit.

